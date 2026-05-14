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Chris Durkin News: No longer suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Durkin has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against D.C. United.

Durkin had been forced to sit out the LAFC fixture after receiving a red card in the win over Colorado Rapids, with Eduard Lowen covering in the midfield during his absence. The midfielder has been an ever-present figure in the St. Louis City's lineup this season and his return restores the preferred midfield setup heading into the weekend clash against D.C. United.

Chris Durkin
St. Louis City SC
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