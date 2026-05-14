Chris Durkin News: No longer suspended
Durkin has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against D.C. United.
Durkin had been forced to sit out the LAFC fixture after receiving a red card in the win over Colorado Rapids, with Eduard Lowen covering in the midfield during his absence. The midfielder has been an ever-present figure in the St. Louis City's lineup this season and his return restores the preferred midfield setup heading into the weekend clash against D.C. United.
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