Chris Durkin News: Scores goal in win

Durkin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win against New England Revolution.

Durkin found the back of the net with a close-range finish to Rafael Santos' corner kick during first-half stoppage time Saturday. It was the first goal of the season for Durkin, and the shot raised his season total to eight after the first five matches of the campaign. While he can't be expected to score often, he has become an essential member of a four-man midfield, averaging 40.0 accurate passes and 2.2 tackles per contest.