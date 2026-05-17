Chris Durkin News: Scores opener in draw

Durkin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus D.C. United.

Durkin fired St. Louis City in front in the 50th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against D.C. United, jumping on a loose ball in the attacking half before driving forward and burying his finish past the keeper to put the visitors ahead. It was his second goal of the season, and he backed it up with a strong all-around defensive shift that included one tackle, three interceptions and three clearances. Durkin will aim to stay involved on both ends again in Saturday's matchup with Austin, the final game before the World Cup break.