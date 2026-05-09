Chris Durkin News: Sent off in win

Durkin received a red card in Saturday's 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Durkin was unable to finish this game after committing three fouls and being shown two consecutive yellow cards in the final minutes. Thus, the midfielder will be suspended for the next clash with Los Angeles FC. He was an ever-present member of the squad, so his absence may be felt in that match, even though they have decent depth with options like Eduard Lowen and Miguel Perez. Durkin will look to return to the main lineup for a May 16 trip to D.C. United.