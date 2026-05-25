Chris Durkin News: Set for suspension

Durkin will serve a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation and will miss the clash against Sporting Kansas City on July 16 following the World Cup break, according to the league.

Durkin is an undisputed starter in the engine room for St. Louis and his absence will force a reshuffle in midfield, with Miguel Perez expected to take on a larger role in his place during the suspension. Durkin is set to return to the starting lineup once the ban has been served and MLS action continues after the tournament.