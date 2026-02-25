Chris Durkin headshot

Chris Durkin News: Signs extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Durkin has inked an extension with St. Louis, according to his club.

Durkin is extending his ties with St. Louis for a few more seasons, signing an extension through the 2028/29 season. This comes after he started in 14 of his 18 appearances last season, seeing decent time between the injuries he suffered. He should maintain a starting role after the extension, starting in the opening match of the season.

Chris Durkin
St. Louis City SC
