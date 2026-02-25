Chris Durkin News: Signs extension
Durkin has inked an extension with St. Louis, according to his club.
Durkin is extending his ties with St. Louis for a few more seasons, signing an extension through the 2028/29 season. This comes after he started in 14 of his 18 appearances last season, seeing decent time between the injuries he suffered. He should maintain a starting role after the extension, starting in the opening match of the season.
