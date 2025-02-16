Chris Fuhrich Injury: Five crosses, two accurate

Fuhrich was injured and subbed out in the 84th minute of Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Wolfsburg. He registered five crosses (two accurate) and four corners before exiting the match.

For the first time in the 2025 calendar year, Fuhrich logged more than four crosses. For only the second time this year, Fuhrich recorded multiple accurate crosses, which he has only five of in 2025. Worse off, Fuhrich suffered an undisclosed injury that will make him questionable going into Stuttgart's Feb. 23 game scheduled at Hoffenheim.