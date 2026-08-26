Chris Fuhrich Injury: Late call for Bayern clash

Fuhrich (thigh) will be a late call for Friday's Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich after being limited by a thigh knock, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "It's going to be very tight with Chris. I can't say yet whether he'll be fit. We'll have to see over the next two days how much he can do in training and whether it'll be enough for the game."

Fuhrich picked up the thigh issue during the DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock and has since been limited to individual training. The winger has not yet been ruled out against Bayern, but his ability to return to team training over the next two days will determine his availability. Tiago Tomas is expected to start on the left wing if Fuhrich is unable to recover in time.