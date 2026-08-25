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Chris Fuhrich Injury: Trains individually Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Fuhrich suffered a thigh injury against FC Hansa Rostock and is currently limited to individual training, leaving his availability for Friday's Bundesliga opener against FC Bayern Munich uncertain, according to Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

Fuhrich suffered a blow to the thigh during the DFB-Pokal win over FC Hansa Rostock and was forced off in the 68th minute, though a muscle injury was subsequently ruled out. The winger is still training individually as of Monday, and it remains unclear whether he will be able to rejoin the team before Friday's Bundesliga opener against FC Bayern Munich. His workload will likely need to increase over the next few days, with a return to full team training key to his chances of being available. Fuhrich was ticketed to start on the left wing, but if he can't go, Bilal El Khannouss looks the likely option to slot into that spot instead.

Chris Fuhrich
VfB Stuttgart
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