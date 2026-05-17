Chris Fuhrich News: Adds assist Saturday

Fuhrich assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fuhrich finished off another strong campaign, ending with seven goals and seven assists in 33 appearances. He failed to top 2,000 minutes for the second season in a row, but he played a big role throughout. The winger is a solid option any time he's on the pitch and offers utility as a finisher and creator during any attacking moves, he should continue in a solid role in 2026/27.