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Chris Fuhrich News: Assists lone goal of match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Fuhrich had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing four times (one accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Fuhrich set up Deniz Undav in the 56th minute assisting the lone goal of the match while finishing with the second most chances created on the team. Fuhrich has two assists to go along with five shots, six chances created and 11 crosses over his last three Bundesliga appearances.

Chris Fuhrich
VfB Stuttgart
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