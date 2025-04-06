Chris Fuhrich News: Fires in four shots

Fuhrich recorded four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Bochum.

Fuhrich was decent but couldn't find the back of the net Saturday, taking four shots in his 74 minutes of play. He did see the start, with this being his second start in a row. The midfielder has started in all but one match since Feb. 8 and looks to be a regular starter after beginning the season in a rotational role.