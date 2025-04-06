Fantasy Soccer
Chris Fuhrich headshot

Chris Fuhrich News: Fires in four shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Fuhrich recorded four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Bochum.

Fuhrich was decent but couldn't find the back of the net Saturday, taking four shots in his 74 minutes of play. He did see the start, with this being his second start in a row. The midfielder has started in all but one match since Feb. 8 and looks to be a regular starter after beginning the season in a rotational role.

Chris Fuhrich
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
