Chris Fuhrich News: Offensive machine

Fuhrich generated five shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Fuhrich put up good numbers but was not as efficient as he usually is, only getting one of his five shots on target. The forward has a good matchup to convert this type of volume into goals against Hamburger SV, a team which has conceded 41 times in 28 games.