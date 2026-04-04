Chris Fuhrich News: Offensive machine
Fuhrich generated five shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.
Fuhrich put up good numbers but was not as efficient as he usually is, only getting one of his five shots on target. The forward has a good matchup to convert this type of volume into goals against Hamburger SV, a team which has conceded 41 times in 28 games.
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