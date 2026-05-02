Chris Fuhrich headshot

Chris Fuhrich News: Opens scoring for Stuttgart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Fuhrich scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Hoffenheim.

The forward opened the scoring for Stuttgart and did well with his opportunities. He will likely need more volume to break through a decent Leverkusen defense in the next game, as the side has only conceded 43 goals in 32 Bundesliga games.

Chris Fuhrich
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Fuhrich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Fuhrich See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023