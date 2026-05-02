Chris Fuhrich News: Opens scoring for Stuttgart
Fuhrich scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Hoffenheim.
The forward opened the scoring for Stuttgart and did well with his opportunities. He will likely need more volume to break through a decent Leverkusen defense in the next game, as the side has only conceded 43 goals in 32 Bundesliga games.
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