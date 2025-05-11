Chris Fuhrich News: Provides assist late in victory

Fuhrich assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-0 win over FC Augsburg.

Fuhrich delivered a pinpoint cross in the 87th minute setting up Ermedin Demirovic's header to make it 4-0. His creativity on the wing consistently troubled Augsburg's defense throughout the match with four chances created which was his second highest mark of the season and five crosses including three from corners. The winger also brought impact in defensive transitions making two tackles and winning both for only the second time this season. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday against Leipzig for the final game of the season.