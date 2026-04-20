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Chris Fuhrich News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Fuhrich scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Fuhrich scores vs Bayern on Sunday for his second goal in two matches. He's been a dangerous threat in the attack for Stuttgart, collecting three goals and assist in last eight games, creating 15 chances with 29 crosses and 21 shots made in that span.

Chris Fuhrich
VfB Stuttgart
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