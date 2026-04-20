Chris Fuhrich News: Scores again
Fuhrich scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Bayern Munich.
Fuhrich scores vs Bayern on Sunday for his second goal in two matches. He's been a dangerous threat in the attack for Stuttgart, collecting three goals and assist in last eight games, creating 15 chances with 29 crosses and 21 shots made in that span.
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