Chris Fuhrich News: Scores before substitution

Fuhrich scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating four chances during Sunday's match against Hamburg.

Fuhrich scored Stuttgart's second goal in the 32nd minute while leading his side in chances created as of his substitution in the 70th. The goal was the first since February for Furhich as he's combined for 12 shots, six chances created and nine crosses over his last three Bundesliga appearances.