Chris Fuhrich headshot

Chris Fuhrich News: Scores in goalfest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Fuhrich scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Fuhrich got in on the scoring fun during Sunday's clash, adding a third goal during an all-action showdown with Heidenheim. The winger put both of his shots on goal and scored one, and came inches away from an assist later in the match. Fuhrich will hope to build on this form moving forward in domestic action.

Chris Fuhrich
VfB Stuttgart
