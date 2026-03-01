Chris Fuhrich headshot

Chris Fuhrich News: Sets up one of four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Fuhrich had an assist while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing five times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Fuhrich set up Jamie Leweling in the 30th minute while tying for the team-high with five crosses in the match. The assist was the first since January 10th for the wide man as he's combined for two goal involvements, five shots, 10 crosses and five chances created over his last three Bundesliga appearances.

Chris Fuhrich
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Fuhrich
