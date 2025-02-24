Chris Fuhrich News: Seven crosses, three shots
Fuhrich had three shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim.
Stuttgart's last three games saw Fuhrich attempt 16 crosses, with four accurate ones. The weekend also included his highest shot tally since November, though he remains without a shot on goal since early-February. This month, Fuhrich has six shots, with two on goal.
