Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris-Kevin Nadje headshot

Chris-Kevin Nadje Injury: Undergoes foot surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Nadje (undisclosed) has undergone foot surgery and is out for the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Nadje has met an unfortunate fate, with the midfielder undergoing foot surgery. This is a brutal loss for the club, as he is set to miss the rest of the season while recovering from the injury. Luckily for the club, he wasn't a starter, appearing off the bench in all three UCL appearances for a total of 91 minutes of play.

Chris-Kevin Nadje
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now