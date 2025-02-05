Chris-Kevin Nadje Injury: Undergoes foot surgery

Nadje (undisclosed) has undergone foot surgery and is out for the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Nadje has met an unfortunate fate, with the midfielder undergoing foot surgery. This is a brutal loss for the club, as he is set to miss the rest of the season while recovering from the injury. Luckily for the club, he wasn't a starter, appearing off the bench in all three UCL appearances for a total of 91 minutes of play.