Chris Mueller Injury: Available to return
Mueller (lower body) "is back, he's in contention to be in the squad", manager Gregg Berhalter said Thursday.
Mueller should make his first appearance since March 7 after spending seven league games on the sidelines, although his return is likely to be in a substitute role given his lack of form. With striker Hugo Cuypers carrying impressive momentum, Mueller has little chances of being used in that position as he did earlier this year, so he'll possibly challenge Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba on the flanks, looking to produce some crosses and scoring chances.
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