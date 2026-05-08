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Chris Mueller Injury: Available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Mueller (lower body) "is back, he's in contention to be in the squad", manager Gregg Berhalter said Thursday.

Mueller should make his first appearance since March 7 after spending seven league games on the sidelines, although his return is likely to be in a substitute role given his lack of form. With striker Hugo Cuypers carrying impressive momentum, Mueller has little chances of being used in that position as he did earlier this year, so he'll possibly challenge Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba on the flanks, looking to produce some crosses and scoring chances.

Chris Mueller
Chicago Fire
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