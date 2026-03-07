Chris Mueller Injury: Forced off in draw
Mueller abandoned Saturday's 0-0 draw with Columbus Crew due to an apparent injury.
Mueller went down on a non-contact play, apparently suffering a leg injury. This issue could leave him out of upcoming fixtures, which would imply a tough situation for a team that might also be without Hugo Cuypers (lower body) and may end up deploying Robin Lod as a striker, while Jason Shokalook could also see increased playing time.
