Chris Mueller headshot

Chris Mueller Injury: Forced off in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Mueller abandoned Saturday's 0-0 draw with Columbus Crew due to an apparent injury.

Mueller went down on a non-contact play, apparently suffering a leg injury. This issue could leave him out of upcoming fixtures, which would imply a tough situation for a team that might also be without Hugo Cuypers (lower body) and may end up deploying Robin Lod as a striker, while Jason Shokalook could also see increased playing time.

Chris Mueller
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Mueller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Mueller See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 5, 2024
Top 10 Trades, Transfers and Moves For the 2023 MLS Season
SOC
Top 10 Trades, Transfers and Moves For the 2023 MLS Season
Author Image
Liad Lerner
February 13, 2023
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 14, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 6, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020