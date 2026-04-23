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Chris Mueller Injury: Starts to train

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Mueller (lower body) is back in training, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Mueller is back in the saddle at the training grounds, leading to a possible return soon. This is major news for the midfielder after an injury in week four has left him out, missing five games with the injury. With only a few days until the next match, he could sit out another game, but either way, a return is on the horizon.

Chris Mueller
Chicago Fire
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