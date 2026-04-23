Chris Mueller Injury: Starts to train
Mueller (lower body) is back in training, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Mueller is back in the saddle at the training grounds, leading to a possible return soon. This is major news for the midfielder after an injury in week four has left him out, missing five games with the injury. With only a few days until the next match, he could sit out another game, but either way, a return is on the horizon.
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