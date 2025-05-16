Chris Mueller Injury: Still questionable
Mueller (not injury related) is questionable for Saturday's match against Charlotte.
Mueller has been on the sidelines for some time this season, having yet to make an appearance. However, he is once again questionable, leaving him ready for a possible return Saturday. That said, he would likely see a bench role if selected and hopes to see minutes, as he has not been out due to an injury.
