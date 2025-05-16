Fantasy Soccer
Chris Mueller

Chris Mueller Injury: Still questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Mueller (not injury related) is questionable for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Mueller has been on the sidelines for some time this season, having yet to make an appearance. However, he is once again questionable, leaving him ready for a possible return Saturday. That said, he would likely see a bench role if selected and hopes to see minutes, as he has not been out due to an injury.

Chris Mueller
Chicago Fire

