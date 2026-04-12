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Chris Mueller Injury: Working on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mueller (not injury related) has been working in the gym and has yet to return to the grass yet, reports Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports Net.

Mueller remains out due to a non injury as he begins to work in the gym. He's already missed the last month, as a return in April seems unlikely, but not out of the question if he is able to return to training.

Chris Mueller
Chicago Fire
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