Chris Richards Injury: Ankle concern believed to be minor

Richards (undisclosed) was assisted off the pitch at the final whistle against Brentford with his left boot removed, raising immediate concerns over his fitness despite having completed the match after coming on in the second half, but manager Oliver Glasner was optimistic by saying "Chris I think twisted his ankle, I think Thiago landed on his ankle and then it twisted, it's quite swollen so we have to assess it further. But hopefully he can return in the midweek".

Richards managed to see out the remainder of the match after his introduction, but the sight of him requiring assistance to leave the pitch with his boot off suggests he was managing some discomfort in the closing stages. The severity of the ankle issue has yet to be confirmed, but he's hopeful to make a quick return heading into a critical period. With the United States set to compete in the World Cup on home soil in June, any significant injury to the center-back would be a major blow for both club and country. Further examination will be required before a clearer picture emerges on his availability for the tournament.