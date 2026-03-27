Chris Richards Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Richards is dealing with a knee injury and won't play for the USMNT in the friendly match against Belgium on Saturday, manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed during Friday's press conference.

Richards won't play against Belgium, but the medical staff will assess him to see if he can face Portugal on Tuesday, March 31. Even if he sits out that game as well, Crystal Palace's medical staff will have plenty of time to assess him since the Eagles won't play until April 10 in the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals.