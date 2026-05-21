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Chris Richards Injury: Doubt for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Richards (ankle) is a big doubt for Sunday's season finale against Arsenal after being spotted walking around with strapping on his left ankle and not training Thursday, according to Sam Tabuteau of Standard Sport.

Richards had completed the draw against Brentford despite twisting his ankle late in the match, but the visible strapping ahead of the weekend confirms he will unlikely be risked for the final fixture of Crystal Palace's season and with the UEFA Conference League final looming next week. The American center-back's condition will be monitored closely over the coming days with the World Cup on home soil in June firmly in mind, making the severity of the ankle issue a matter of real concern for both club and the USMNT.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
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