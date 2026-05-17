Chris Richards Injury: Injury concern emerges late

Richards (undisclosed) was assisted off the pitch at the final whistle against Brentford with his left boot removed, raising immediate concerns over his fitness despite having completed the match after coming on in the second half, according to Bobby Manzi of Telegraph.

Richards managed to see out the remainder of the match after his introduction, but the sight of him requiring assistance to leave the pitch with his boot off suggests he was managing some discomfort in the closing stages. The nature and severity of the issue has yet to be confirmed, leaving his status highly uncertain heading into a critical period. With the United States set to compete in the World Cup on home soil in June, any significant injury to the center-back would be a major blow for both club and country. Further examination will be required before a clearer picture emerges on his availability for the tournament.