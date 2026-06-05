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Chris Richards Injury: Not playing in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Richards (ankle) won't be an option for Saturday's friendly match against Germany, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino. "He's not ready to compete and play. ... At the moment, he's doing his recovery."

Richards didn't play for Palace in the UEFA Conference League final and has yet to play for the USMNT in the pre-World Cup friendlies. He's aiming to be fit for the tournament opener against Paraguay on June 12, but it looks like a race against time. If Richards isn't ready to play for the WC opener, Mark McKenzie could start next to Tim Ream at center-back.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
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