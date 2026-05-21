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Chris Richards Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Richards (ankle) won't play in Sunday's season finale against Arsenal, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Chris will miss the Arsenal game as well, and it's now 50/50 for him and for us if he can play in the Final in Leipzig. He tore two ligaments in his ankle. I think it's stable, but quite swollen, and we have to deal with the swelling. He has to get back on the pitch to be available, and it takes time."

Based on the nature of the injury, it wouldn't be surprising if Richards also missed the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano next Wednesday. Richards is expected to be named to the USMNT squad if healthy. The centre-back finished the 2025/26 Premier League season with a career-high 196 clearances, as well as 55 tackles, 43 interceptions and a goal in 33 appearances (31 starts) for the Eagles.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
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