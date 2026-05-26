Chris Richards Injury: Picked for traveling squad
Richards (ankle) is in the traveling squad for Wednesday's match against Rayo Vallecano.
Richards has been picked to travel with the squad Wednesday, still recovering from an ankle injury. The defender now has an outside chance at making the play sheet, although it remains in question for how many minutes. He has been a starter, so they will hope to have him as they try to lift a trophy, but he will also want to be cautious as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup with the USMNT.
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