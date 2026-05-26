Chris Richards headshot

Chris Richards Injury: Picked for traveling squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Richards (ankle) is in the traveling squad for Wednesday's match against Rayo Vallecano.

Richards has been picked to travel with the squad Wednesday, still recovering from an ankle injury. The defender now has an outside chance at making the play sheet, although it remains in question for how many minutes. He has been a starter, so they will hope to have him as they try to lift a trophy, but he will also want to be cautious as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup with the USMNT.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Richards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Richards See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
FPL GW36 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 36
SOC
FPL GW36 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 36
Author Image
Brad Mayor
19 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
28 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
28 days ago