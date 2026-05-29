Chris Richards Injury: Reports to USMNT camp

Richards (ankle) was viewed at the USMNT training center ahead of the 2026 World Cup, according to Steven Goff of Yahoo Sports.

Richards missed out on Palace's UECL final win after going unused off the bench, but continues to see positive updates, as he immediately reported to the USMNT camp after the final. This is likely to focus on his training as he continues to heal from an ankle injury, wanting to make sure he is 100% to help his team. He is scheduled to be a starter for the club come the start of the tournament, so the defender does have the host nation holding their breath for the return of a critical defender.