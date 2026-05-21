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Chris Richards Injury: Set to avoid extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Richards (ankle) is reported to be dealing with a low-grade injury and remains hopeful to play fully for USMNT in the World Cup, per Men in Blazers.

Richards is ruled out for Sunday's EPL season finale against Arsenal as he recovers from his ankle issue, with Crystal Palace coach saying that "it's now 50/50 for him and for us if he can play in the Final in Leipzig." ahead of the UEFA Conference League final on May 27. The defender should be called up for the World Cup and play a major role, assuming he stays fit throughout the tournament. He finished the 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a career-high 196 clearances while adding 55 tackles, 43 interceptions and one goal over 33 appearances (31 starts). Chadi Riad is likely to feature for the Eagles while Richards is sidelined against Arsenal.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
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