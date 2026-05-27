Chris Richards Injury: Stays on bench in UECL final
Richards (ankle) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's UEFA Conference League title win over Rayo Vallecano.
Richards trained in recent days and traveled with the team after dealing with an apparently minor issue. However, he was not involved in an important matchup, suggesting he's yet to make a full recovery. In any case, he's expected to join the USMNT squad and get the nod in the World Cup opener versus Paraguay. The center-back enjoyed another productive campaign in England, notching one goal in 33 league appearances (31 starts) and ranking first and second for Palace with averages of 1.3 interceptions and 5.9 clearances per game, respectively.
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