Chris Richards headshot

Chris Richards Injury: Stays on bench in UECL final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Richards (ankle) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's UEFA Conference League title win over Rayo Vallecano.

Richards trained in recent days and traveled with the team after dealing with an apparently minor issue. However, he was not involved in an important matchup, suggesting he's yet to make a full recovery. In any case, he's expected to join the USMNT squad and get the nod in the World Cup opener versus Paraguay. The center-back enjoyed another productive campaign in England, notching one goal in 33 league appearances (31 starts) and ranking first and second for Palace with averages of 1.3 interceptions and 5.9 clearances per game, respectively.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Richards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Richards See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
FPL GW36 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 36
SOC
FPL GW36 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 36
Author Image
Brad Mayor
20 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
29 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
29 days ago