Chris Richards Injury: Struggling with calf injury

Richards is out for Wednesday's match against Southampton due to a calf injury, according to manager Olivier Glasner. "We will miss Chris tomorrow. He is struggling a bit with his calf. It doesn't look serious so we expect him to be available against Brighton at the weekend. But tomorrow is too early."

