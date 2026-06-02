Chris Richards Injury: Training separately Tuesday

Richards (ankle) has been limited to individual work in the USMNT's training camp ahead of their initial World Cup match against Paraguay, Henry Bushnell of The Athletic reports.

Richards' participation in the upcoming international test is still in doubt as he continues to struggle with an ankle injury that was originally thought to be minor. The defender should be a key element of the hosts' back line in the summer tournament, although his physical problems could limit his time on the pitch in the first few games. In that case, all of Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty may see increased roles.