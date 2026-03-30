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Chris Richards Injury: Trains, possibility for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:50am

Richards (knee) trained with the USMNT Monday and is set to be an option for Tuesday's friendly against Portugal, according to Doug McIntyre of Fox Sports.

Richards is starting the new week by training, appearing to be working with the rest of his teammates at the USMNT camp. This sets up the defender for a return in their friendly against Portugal, although he is likely to be limited. He is set to be a starter for the team either way come World Cup time, so they may not risk him by playing him too long, especially with two months of the league season remaining.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
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