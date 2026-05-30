Chris Richards Injury: World Cup opener in doubt

Richards (ankle) remains uncertain for the World Cup opener, with coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledging he is not yet sure whether the defender will be ready in time, according to Pablo Iglesias Maurer of The Guardian.

Richards has been working through his rehabilitation at the USMNT training center after reporting directly to camp following Crystal Palace's Europa Conference League final, but his fitness for the tournament opener on June 12 remains in question. The USMNT has yet to submit their official roster to FIFA and retains the ability to make injury replacements up to 24 hours before the first match, leaving the door open for adjustments should Richards be unable to prove his fitness in time. The center-back had been penciled in as a starter for the host nation heading into the tournament, making the uncertainty surrounding his condition one of the more closely watched developments in the American camp over the coming days.