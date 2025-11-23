Richards could not finish Saturday's clash against Wolves due to cramping but should be fit moving forward for Palace. The center-back did not travel for international duty and received the trust of coach Oliver Glasner to play more minutes in the match than he should have had. Richards will hope to be fit for the clash against Strasbourg on Thursday since he is an important figure in Crystal Palace's back-three, and they will need him available as they currently sit ninth in the standings and aim to qualify directly for the next round of the Conference League. That said, if he had to miss some time, Jaydee Canvot will be the main option to replace him in the backline.