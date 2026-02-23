Chris Richards News: Five clearances in clean sheet
Richards recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.
Richards posted five clearances, one block and one interception to claim his second clean sheet in the three recent league games.Though, the game marked the first time in nine starts that he did not record a tackle. During his last four outings, he has tallied five tackles, two interceptions, four blocks and 18 clearances, including a minimum of two clearances in every match.
