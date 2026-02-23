Chris Richards headshot

Chris Richards News: Five clearances in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 7:27pm

Richards recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Richards posted five clearances, one block and one interception to claim his second clean sheet in the three recent league games.Though, the game marked the first time in nine starts that he did not record a tackle. During his last four outings, he has tallied five tackles, two interceptions, four blocks and 18 clearances, including a minimum of two clearances in every match.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Richards See More
