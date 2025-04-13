Fantasy Soccer
Chris Richards headshot

Chris Richards News: Header finds back of net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Richards scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 defeat versus Manchester City.

Richards returned to play against City after a two-match absence, seeing the full 90 Saturday. He would see his first goal of the season and only his second goal since joining the club in 2022, skying for a header in the 21st minute. His defensive effort was solid despite the major loss, seeing one interception, four clearances and four tackles.

