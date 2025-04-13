Chris Richards News: Header finds back of net
Richards scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 defeat versus Manchester City.
Richards returned to play against City after a two-match absence, seeing the full 90 Saturday. He would see his first goal of the season and only his second goal since joining the club in 2022, skying for a header in the 21st minute. His defensive effort was solid despite the major loss, seeing one interception, four clearances and four tackles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now