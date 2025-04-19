Fantasy Soccer
Chris Richards News: Sent off during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Richards was shown a second yellow card in the 45th minute of Saturday's match against Bournemouth.

Richards was an early exit Saturday, as he wouldn't even make it to halftime before his play got too aggressive, earning the defender a second yellow card. This will leave him suspended for their next contest against Arsenal on Wednesday. This will force a change, with Nathaniel Clyne as a possible replacement.

