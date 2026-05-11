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Chris Richards News: Three shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Richards recorded three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Richards took a season-high three shots Sunday, putting one on target for just the second time this season. Although he didn't find the back of the net, it was a solid attacking display for the center back. He also recorded nine clearances, one tackle and one accurate cross in his productive 90 minutes of action.

Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
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