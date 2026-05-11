Chris Richards News: Three shots Sunday
Richards recorded three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Everton.
Richards took a season-high three shots Sunday, putting one on target for just the second time this season. Although he didn't find the back of the net, it was a solid attacking display for the center back. He also recorded nine clearances, one tackle and one accurate cross in his productive 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Richards See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW36 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 364 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 2517 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3420 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Richards See More