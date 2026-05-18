Chris Rigg News: Assist off bench

Rigg assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Everton.

Rigg appeared late into the match as a 77th-minute substitute and still had an impact, as he would find Enzo Le Fee in the 81st minute for an assist. After two games unused in a row for the midfielder, this is a good outcome, earning a goal and an assist in his past three appearances. That said, those account for both of his goal contributions this season, starting in 11 of his 17 appearances.