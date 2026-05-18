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Chris Rigg News: Assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Rigg assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Everton.

Rigg appeared late into the match as a 77th-minute substitute and still had an impact, as he would find Enzo Le Fee in the 81st minute for an assist. After two games unused in a row for the midfielder, this is a good outcome, earning a goal and an assist in his past three appearances. That said, those account for both of his goal contributions this season, starting in 11 of his 17 appearances.

Chris Rigg
Sunderland
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