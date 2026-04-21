Chris Rigg headshot

Chris Rigg News: Scores in away defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Rigg scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Aston Villa.

Rigg scored Sunderland's first goal as they lost 4-3 away to Aston Villa. He has started the last four Premier League matches in a row, bringing him to 10 starts for the season. The goal came in the ninth minute and brought the game back to 1-1. This was the youngster's first Premier League goal and was assisted by Noah Sadiki. He took two shots in the match, his second time in three games

Chris Rigg
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Rigg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Rigg See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
105 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
109 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
109 days ago