Chris Rigg News: Scores in away defeat
Rigg scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Aston Villa.
Rigg scored Sunderland's first goal as they lost 4-3 away to Aston Villa. He has started the last four Premier League matches in a row, bringing him to 10 starts for the season. The goal came in the ninth minute and brought the game back to 1-1. This was the youngster's first Premier League goal and was assisted by Noah Sadiki. He took two shots in the match, his second time in three games
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