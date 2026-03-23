Chris Rigg headshot

Chris Rigg News: Solid attacking display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Rigg had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Rigg would come on for a third straight start Sunday and have a solid match as he tries to find a role in the team, recording three shots while setting up numerous other opportunities. However, the midfielder remains without a goal contribution this campaign, starting in eight of his 13 appearances. He will hope one comes soon as he earns more time, likely working at a bigger role next campaign.

Chris Rigg
Sunderland
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