Chris Rigg News: Solid attacking display
Rigg had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Newcastle United.
Rigg would come on for a third straight start Sunday and have a solid match as he tries to find a role in the team, recording three shots while setting up numerous other opportunities. However, the midfielder remains without a goal contribution this campaign, starting in eight of his 13 appearances. He will hope one comes soon as he earns more time, likely working at a bigger role next campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Rigg See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 776 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2080 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2080 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 3083 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1984 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Rigg See More