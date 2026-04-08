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Chris Wood Injury: Available for Porto game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 12:58pm

Wood (knee) is expected to be an option for Thursday's UEL meeting with Porto after training with the team and traveling as part of the squad, manager Vitor Pereira confirmed "He is working with us. We need to manage him a little bit physically but he has travelled. It means he is available to be in the squad tomorrow. He is an experienced player, he scores goals and it is important to be ready to help the team in this moment because we will face a lot of challenges.", according to Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post.

Wood should be able to see minutes, making his comeback to first-team action after several months of inactivity. Having already played and scored a goal for the U21 side, the striker is likely to continue a gradual return to normal workload before challenging Igor Jesus for a starting role. The New Zealand international had generated three goals from 17 shots (seven on target) over nine club appearances in the early stages of the season.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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