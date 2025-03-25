Chris Wood Injury: Hoping injury is minor

Wood is hoping the knock suffered to his hip with New Zealand is minor, he revealed to RNZ. "That's where the pain is at the moment, I felt it on that side so I'll get it checked over and hopefully it is nothing too major and hopefully it's just impact."

The injury doesn't sound like a big deal for Wood, who will get almost a full week to recover prior to Saturday's FA Cup game. If he doesn't push in that contest, allowing Taiwo Awoniyi to start, it's expected Wood would then be closer to 100 percent for Forest's next league game, April 1 against Man United.